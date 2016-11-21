UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ATHENS Nov 21 Greece's current account surplus rose in September compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
The data showed the surplus reaching 1.008 billion euros ($1.07 billion) from 904.1 million euros in September 2015. Tourism revenues rose marginally to 2.23 billion euros from 2.18 billion in the same month a year earlier.
In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************ CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015
January -0.742 -0.281
February -0.804 -1.454
March -0.708 -1.479
April -0.822 -1.038
May -0.412 -0.140
June +1.005 +0.509
July +1.433 +2.507
August +1.821 +2.200
September +1.008 +0.904
------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas)
