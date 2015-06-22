ATHENS, June 22 Greece's current account deficit shrank in April compared to the same month a year earlier, thanks to lower payments for purchases of ships, central bank data showed on Monday.

The deficit stood at 955.4 million euros versus a deficit of 1.15 billion euros in April 2014. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 476.6 million euros in April from 410 million euros in the same month last year.

Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.

****************************************************************

CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014

January -0.847 -0.336

February -0.929 -0.729

March -0.404 -0.088

April -0.955 -1.151

------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)