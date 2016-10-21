ATHENS, Oct 21 Greece's current account surplus shrank in August compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. The data showed the surplus reached 1.82 billion euros ($1.99 billion) from 2.2 billion euros in August 2015. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 3.16 billion euros from 3.48 billion in the same month a year earlier. In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. **************************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015 January -0.742 -0.281 February -0.804 -1.454 March -0.708 -1.479 April -0.822 -1.038 May -0.412 -0.140 June +1.005 +0.509 July +1.433 +2.507 August +1.821 +2.200 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)