* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
ATHENS, Oct 21 Greece's current account surplus shrank in August compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. The data showed the surplus reached 1.82 billion euros ($1.99 billion) from 2.2 billion euros in August 2015. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 3.16 billion euros from 3.48 billion in the same month a year earlier. In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. **************************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015 January -0.742 -0.281 February -0.804 -1.454 March -0.708 -1.479 April -0.822 -1.038 May -0.412 -0.140 June +1.005 +0.509 July +1.433 +2.507 August +1.821 +2.200 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.