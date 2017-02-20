ATHENS, Feb 20 Greece's current account deficit grew in December 2016 compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Monday, as the surplus of the country's primary income balance shrank. The data showed the deficit reached 0.93 billion euros ($988.2 million) from 0.78 billion euros in December 2015. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 193 million euros from 184 billion in the same month a year earlier. "Total exports of goods and services grew faster, by 10 percent, than the corresponding imports which rose 2.9 percent, and the overall balance of goods and services improved. By contrast, primary and secondary income accounts deteriorated," the Bank of Greece said. In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as a result of a lower services balance surplus which was not offset by a shrinking of the balance of goods deficit. Tourism revenue rose slightly in December to 193 million euros from 184 million in the same month a year earlier, the data showed. ************************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015 January -0.771 -0.257 February -0.828 -1.431 March -0.772 -1.455 April -0.872 -1.014 May -0.457 -0.116 June +0.910 +0.533 July +1.356 +2.531 August +1.727 +2.200 September +0.928 +0.904 October -0.198 +0.265 November -1.190 -1.169 December -0.933 -0.784 ------------------------------------------------ * revised source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)