ATHENS, July 21 Greece's current account deficit widened in May from the same month a year earlier, due to a decrease in the surplus of services, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday. The data showed the deficit 412 million euros from a 140 million euros deficit in May 2015. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 1.1 billion euros from 1.2 billion in the same month a year earlier. In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015 January -0.742 -0.281 February -0.804 -1.454 March -0.708 -1.479 April -0.822 -1.038 May -0.412 -0.140 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)