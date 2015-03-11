* Cyprus underlines political, economic differences
* Central bank chief - Cypriot banks safe if 'problems'
* Foreclosure law set to tackle widespread bad debts
By John O'Donnell and Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 11 Doubts over Greece's future
membership of the euro are straining its historic kinship with
Cyprus, as Nicosia distances itself from Athens to try to secure
its foothold in the currency bloc.
Cyprus wants to reverse a perception that the two countries
are inextricably linked, worried that it could be dragged down
with Greece, should Athens' finances collapse and force the
Greeks to abandon the euro.
The fate of Cyprus, a divided island on Europe's frontier
with the Middle East, could prove an important test of the
durability of the euro zone and the wider European Union in the
face of political uncertainty in Greece.
"(Sharing a) language is one thing but being the same
economy is completely different," said Harris Georgiades,
finance minister of a country largely populated by Greek
Cypriots. Linguistic solidarity leads Cyprus and Greece to give
each other's contestant the top score each year in the
Eurovision song contest.
"There are cultural ties but that's it. We are following our
own course," Georgiades told Reuters in an interview.
Unlike Greece, Cyprus has been largely diligent in
implementing reforms required in return for an international
bailout it received in 2013. There has been little public
protest despite the deep recession that ensued.
Their paths have diverged more sharply since the radical
leftist Syriza party won power in Greece in January, denouncing
austerity and demanding a reduction of its official debt.
The centre-right Cypriot government blames former Communist
President Dimitris Christofias for delaying a cleanup of Cypriot
banks that made the eventual bailout more painful.
Cyprus hopes to return to borrowing on bond markets this
year, Georgiades said, while Athens has little such prospect.
Trade ties are modest. Greece ranks second behind Britain in
selling services to Cyprus, such as holidays, but it lags far
behind Russia, Britain and Germany as a customer.
The former British colony has also severed its banks' links
to Greece that resulted in heavy losses when Greek bonds were
restructured or 'haircut'. It was those losses that fatally
compromised the Cypriot financial system and prompted its
bailout.
"We hope that there will be no problems in Greece," said
Chrystalla Georghadji, the governor of the Central Bank of
Cyprus. "But if there are any problems, the banks here are
ring-fenced."
VULNERABLE
Yet the island, just 100 kilometres from war-torn Syria and
far from central Europe, remains vulnerable.
Cyprus has been divided since a brief coup in Nicosia
triggered by colonels then ruling Greece prompted a Turkish
invasion 40 years ago to protect Turkish Cypriots in the north
of the island. A diplomatic drive to reunite the country before
it joined the EU in 2004 foundered when Greek Cypriots rejected
a U.N.-brokered peace plan in a referendum.
After prospering for a few years in the EU, Cyprus ran into
trouble because of its banks' exposure to the Greek debt crisis
as well as a domestic property bubble.
The punitive bailout terms imposed losses on big depositors
in Cypriot banks in return for loans from euro zone states such
as hardline paymaster Germany. That triggered a deep recession
in a country dependent on tourism and business services, often
to Russian companies seeking to cut their tax bill.
"The terms of the bailout destroyed vast tracks of savings,"
said John Hourican, chief executive of Bank of Cyprus
, the country's main bank.
"And while it was portrayed as an attack on Russian money,
really it was an attack on Cyprus because the real Russian money
destroyed was modest," he said. "The savings and investment
funds destroyed were enormous."
The economy is on track to grow modestly this year but the
improving outlook masks problems.
ROASTING THE PIG
Many Cypriot borrowers can't or won't repay their loans.
Almost half of loans given by the Bank of Cyprus, which accounts
for most lending on the island, are in arrears.
A new foreclosure law to accelerate the slow-motion pursuit
of bad debtors, which has been held up in parliament, will make
it easier to seize security, such as property.
Ending a political logjam over this reform would enable
Cyprus to join the European Central Bank's asset purchase
programme. Cypriot authorities expect this to release roughly
500 million euros to buy government bonds, making it cheaper for
the state and banks to borrow.
There are signs of frustration in Cyprus but, unlike in
Greece, they are mostly understated. When Syriza won the Greek
election, some left-wing opposition lawmakers in the Cypriot
parliament removed their ties in a show of solidarity.
Greece's uncertain future worries many Cypriots, who regard
Athens as their only pillar of support against Turkey, which has
kept more than 25,000 troops in a breakaway self-styled Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus since 1974.
"The euro zone pushing Greece out ... is, as the Chinese
say, like burning the house to roast the pig," said Theo
Panayotou of the Cyprus International Institute of Management.
"Greece is sort of the shield of Cyprus against the excesses
of Turkish policies. If Greece defaults, Greece would be so poor
... for at least two or three years, Greece would be no credible
threat to Turkey," said Panayotou.
That might prompt Turkey to move in on recently discovered
major offshore gas reserves in Cypriot waters, which promise the
island a prosperous future as an energy producer.
But being pigeon-holed with Greece by the wider world may be
a bigger short-term problem for Cyprus.
"The worst risk is to reputation, people thinking if Greece
fails, Cyprus is failing to," said Stavros Zenios, an academic
and member of the Board of Directors of Cyprus's central bank.
Officials at EU headquarters in Brussels are also keen to
avoid lumping the two together, to safeguard Cyprus in the euro
zone. Losing Greece would be a blow to the currency bloc, but to
lose two members could be fatal.
