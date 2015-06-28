ATHENS, June 28 Cyprus's finance minister expressed disappointment that fellow euro zone members failed to extend a financial assistance programme to neighbouring Greece, saying it was not even on the agenda of discussions at a Eurogroup meeting on Saturday.

"Cyprus's position is that there should have been an extension of the Greek programme... I have to clarify however that yesterday's Eurogroup did not even consider this possibility," Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said.

Greece's future in the euro zone is uncertain after it failed to reach agreement with international lenders on an extension of its bailout. Athens has called a referendum for July 5 on lenders' proposals, even though creditors say they will pull their terms by June 30, when a 1.6 billion euro payment by Greece to the IMF is due.

Georgiades, who participated in Saturday's Brussels meeting of euro zone finance ministers, said he had also disagreed with taxation options put forward by lenders in a cash-for-reforms deal.

The Mediterranean island of 1 million people was forced into a bailout in 2013, after its banks chalked up about 4.5 billion euros, or 25 percent of the island's gross domestic product, in losses from their holdings of Greek sovereign bonds written down in late 2011.

Cyprus has been divided between a Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when Turkey sent troops to the island in the aftermath of a Greek-backed coup to unite the island with Greece.

Georgiades said Cyprus was the only country which had a "clear position" on regulating Greek debt.

"We would be ready to accept any arrangement which would further ease Greek debt," he said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Rosalind Russell)