BRUSSELS, June 25 Institutions representing
Greece's creditors gave Athens until 0900 GMT (1100 CET) on
Thursday to come up with a new, workable proposal of reforms
that could unlock new funding and help the country avoid a
default on Tuesday, a euro zone official said.
"If there is no deal by then, the institutions will send
their own proposal to the Eurogroup," the euro zone official
said.
Euro zone finance ministers are to reconvene at 1100 GMT
(1300 CET) in Brussels after their meeting yesterday was cut
short after roughly one hour because there was no agreement with
Athens that they could discuss.
