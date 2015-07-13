BRUSSELS, July 13 Greece and its euro zone
partners remained divided on Monday over terms for a bailout,
with Athens objecting to the role suggested for the IMF and to
proposals for an independent fund to hold Greek assets ahead of
privatisation, a Greek government official said.
Euro zone leaders were still seeking a breakthrough after
some 13 hours of talks in Brussels. Finance ministers from the
19 euro zone members had on Sunday put forward proposals
including transferring up to 50 billion euros of Greek assets to
an external and independent fund. They also want
the IMF involved in any programme, something Greece objects to.
