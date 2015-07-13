BRUSSELS, July 13 Greece and its euro zone partners remained divided on Monday over terms for a bailout, with Athens objecting to the role suggested for the IMF and to proposals for an independent fund to hold Greek assets ahead of privatisation, a Greek government official said.

Euro zone leaders were still seeking a breakthrough after some 13 hours of talks in Brussels. Finance ministers from the 19 euro zone members had on Sunday put forward proposals including transferring up to 50 billion euros of Greek assets to an external and independent fund. They also want the IMF involved in any programme, something Greece objects to. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)