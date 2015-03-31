BRUSSELS, March 31 Greece's talks with
international creditors have not yet reached a deal but are
expected to continue, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
"The constructive talks are ongoing since Friday, but we are
not there yet, so this is why the talks should continue. The
Eurogroup working group will discuss the matter at its next
meeting," Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.
She said a Eurogroup working group conference call on
Wednesday would be a good opportunity to "take stock of the
debate."
"The talks are constructive and are ongoing," she said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Jan Strupczewski)