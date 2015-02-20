BRIEF-Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna confirmed on Friday that the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers had reached an agreement with Greece on extending its bailout programme.
He declined to give further details as he left the meeting.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - subsidiary intends to offer $500 million of its 5.750 pct senior notes due 2027 through an add-on to its existing issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: