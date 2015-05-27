(Adds EU comments)
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS May 27 Greece's government on Wednesday
said it is starting to draft an agreement with creditors that
would pave the way for aid, but European officials quickly
dismissed that as wishful thinking.
Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund
lenders have been locked in tortuous negotiations on a reforms
agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight.
Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.
A new round of talks begin on Wednesday in Brussels, and a
Greek government official said the two sides would start
drafting a technical-level agreement there, along the lines of
Athens' longtime demands for no wage or pension cuts and a lower
target for a primary budget surplus.
But European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
said the two sides still had some way to go before any agreement
could be drawn up.
"We are working very intensively to ensure a staff-level
agreement," he said. "We are still not there yet."
Other officials in the euro zone, speaking to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, were more blunt. One called the Greek
remarks "nonsense". Another said: "I wish it were true."
Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who is also
a top negotiator in talks with Athens' lenders, told German
newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that both sides were
not only discussing the terms for completing the current aid
programme, but that talks already included the conditions of
additional aid.
"Almost by itself, the two negotiation processes have now
been combined," he said. Tsakalotos also said that the final
decision on further aid for Greece and the country's economic
future would come in the next two weeks.
Another Greek official defended Wednesday's government
statement, saying any draft being drawn up now would not be the
final agreement, but that there had been progress in talks even
though there had been no agreement on some issues.
The statements come as pressure grows on Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to strike a deal before the country
faces a 300 million-euro payment to the IMF on June 5, which
several government officials say Athens does not have money for.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with ministers
involved in negotiations with lenders, Tsipras once again voiced
optimism that a deal was near. He blamed some of the trouble on
policy differences between the EU and IMF creditors.
"We are in the final stretch, it's obvious that calmness and
determination are needed," Tsipras told reporters.
"We are not alone in this, we are dealing with three
different institutions which often have opposing views."
A deal has been held up by Tsipras's refusal to back down on
so-called red lines, or non-negotiable demands, on reversing
labour and pension reforms as well as agreeing a lower target
for the primary budget surplus.
