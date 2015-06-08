(Adds quotes, background)
By Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 8 Greece is willing to compromise
to reach a deal with its EU/IMF creditors that is acceptable to
both sides and is ready to negotiate until the end of June to
achieve this, the government said on Monday.
The comments struck a more conciliatory note after Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras's outright rejection of a proposal from
lenders last week, and suggested Athens is willing to make
concessions despite anger within the ruling Syriza party over
the austerity cuts needed to secure a deal.
Tsipras rejected on Friday as "absurd" international
creditors' terms for a cash-for-reform deal to keep Greece from
default, prompting an angry response from European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker.
But on Monday, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis
also left open the possibility of another extension to Greece's
bailout, a programme that Tsipras had promised to scrap when he
was elected earlier this year.
Athens badly needs the creditors to release remaining funds
from the bailout programme to meet debt repayments by the end of
June, but neither side has agreed to each other's proposals.
"Definitely our proposal is the starting point,"
Sakellaridis told a news conference. "The mission of the Greek
delegation is to explore the possibility of a solution that
satisfies both sides."
In comments which appeared more conciliatory than Tsipras's
broadside last Friday, he said Athens aimed "to have a lot of
political negotiations through all this time until the end of
the month so that there is a positive outcome".
The original extension to the 240 billion euro bailout
programme is due to expire at the end of this month.
Asked whether a further extension was possible, Sakellaridis
said all issues were open and being discussed.
Sakellaridis also played down the possibility of calling a
snap election, saying this was not part of the government's
plans.
Greece delayed a 300 million euro payment to the IMF due
last week, saying it would repay the money along with other
debts due this month to the lender by the end of June.
(Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa
Babington and David Stamp, Editing by Gareth Jones)