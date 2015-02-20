BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers extended the bailout for Greece by four months on Friday after Athens pledged not to roll back any reforms that could have a negative fiscal impact and to honour all its debts, the chairman of the meeting said.

Greece has also agreed to present on Monday a list of reforms that would conclude the terms of the existing bailout.

"This is a very positive outcome," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)