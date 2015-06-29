By Joshua Franklin and Freya Berry
| BERN/LONDON, June 29
BERN/LONDON, June 29 Greece's deepening debt
crisis prompted bankers to pause, not panic, on Monday, and
though markets dropped sharply they held above previous crisis
lows.
Euro zone stocks remained well ahead of where they were at
the start of the year before the European Central Bank (ECB)
started printing money, and while government borrowing costs
shot up in Europe's indebted southern countries - Italy, Spain
and Portugal - they remained well below the heights scaled at
the peak of the crisis in 2011/2012.
"I'm firmly convinced that we will not see an unraveling of
the European integration," Axel Weber, chairman of UBS
and ex ECB board member told a Swiss banking conference in Bern.
"People all feel that there will be a rational solution. If
I look at Europe, rational solutions always take a long time to
come around. Usually in Europe these rational solutions aren't
found until two minutes before the Asian market opens."
A clutch of German firms including real estate company Ado
Properties and specialist lender PBB put their stock market
debuts on ice after Greece inched closer to a default - but said
they hoped to re-launch them later.
"Anything for this week, people will hold back. But it is
holding back, rather than cancelling," said a banker working on
stock market flotations in London.
DELAYED IMPACT?
Initial public offerings (IPOs) of Spanish cable company
Euskaltel and Swedish healthcare provider Capio
were proceeding as planned after winning strong
orders last week.
But one investor said bad news from Greece could start to
have an impact.
"I'm still attending a meeting this week for another IPO so
roadshows are still going ahead," said Neil Wilkinson, European
equities manager for Royal London Asset Management.
"I think it depends how long we keep getting hit by negative
headlines hour after hour though as that's the kind of
environment when you will start to see people sitting on their
hands and companies will struggle to get away, irrespective of
the quality of the company or the specific deal pricing."
Bankers advising companies on acquisitions said live deals
were progressing despite the uncertainty because Greece
constituted such a small part of the wider euro zone.
Belgian grocer Delhaize, which has 308 stories in
Greece, was not immediately available to comment about whether
the situation in the country could affect the pricing of its 25
billion euro merger with Dutch grocer Ahold.
Ahold was not immediately available to comment.
Delhaize told Reuters separately that sales have increased
in Greece since the start of the year adding there were no
supply issues and customers could still pay by cash or card.
Other deals at an earlier stage of planning are likely to be
shelved as corporate boards wait and see what happens with
Greece.
"The decision-makers will have to decide if they are
comfortable taking on increased volatility, from the uncertainty
of how a Grexit will play itself out," said Luca Ferrari,
co-head of European corporate advisory at investment bank
Greenhill.
Reflecting the uncertainty, companies and banks have halted
the sale of new bonds in Europe due to the Greek crisis.
"We're not going to put anyone in the market right now and
all the deals that are stuck in the pipeline are going to stay
stuck for now," said one banker who arranges such sales.
CHINESE BUYERS
Europe's banks have been at pains to distance themselves
from the current turmoil in Greece, having sold businesses there
and scaled back their Greek assets over the past four years.
But shares in major European lenders still stumbled towards
their biggest daily fall for four years on Monday amid concerns
Greece's problems could deepen and spread to other parts of the
currency bloc.
By 1330 GMT the Stoxx Europe 600 banks index .SX7P was down
3 percent. The move reversed gains made last week, when there
was increased optimism Greece would resolve its problems.
In south-eastern Europe, regional central banks said they
had, in effect, quarantined the subsidiaries of Greek banks,
cordoning off their capital from their parents so they could not
be rocked by the turbulence in Greece.
Millions of people in ex-Communist Bulgaria, Macedonia,
Albania, Serbia and Romania have deposits in banks owned by
Greek lenders, putting this corner of south-eastern Europe in
the frontline if there is contagion from the Greek crisis.
For some investors, Greece's woes could represent a buying
opportunity.
Chinese state-run banks, stock brokers and privately owned
investment companies have been looking for acquisitions in some
of the struggling euro zone economies but they may be reluctant
to buy into Greece just yet.
"In the last euro crisis, China actively sought investments
in Portugal and Spain as fundamentally those economies had
better chances of recovery. Greece is different," said Viral
Gathani, head of energy, natural resources and infrastructure
at CIMB Investment Banking in Hong Kong.
"Also, from a geo-political standpoint and perhaps in
contrast to others, it is not in China's interest to support
Greece and therefore risk antagonizing the euro zone economies -
any decision they make will be based on an investment returns
analysis."
(Additional reporting by Jonthan Gould and Alexander Huebner in
Frankfurt, Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, Pamela Barbaglia and
Sinead Cruise in London, Helene Durand for IFR in London and
Lisa Jucca and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong. Writing by Carmel
Crimmins; Editing by Sophie Walker)