BRUSSELS, July 10 Euro zone finance ministers
meeting on Saturday will discuss Greece's debt burden and
whether it needs some relief as part of broader talks on whether
to grant Athens' request to negotiate a bailout loan, a senior
EU official said on Friday.
"These are all inter-relationships," the official told
reporters, referring to assessments the ministers would make of
Greece's proposed reforms, its financing needs and its debt. "In
the end, it all comes together."
