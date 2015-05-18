ATHENS May 18 Greece is proposing Europe's bailout fund pay back the country's maturing government bonds held by the European Central Bank as a way to overcome a funding crunch, its finance minister said on Monday.

Athens can then pay the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), at a later date, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told the annual assembly of the Greek Industrial Federation.

"We are proposing, in the last period, what many specialists are proposing internationally: te ESM to intermediate, to pay the ECB and then the Greek state repay ESM over the long term after an agreement with our lenders," he said.

