BRIEF-iss recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for the redemption
ATHENS May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
"We are closer than ever to a substantial solution on debt relief and the solution has to do mainly with our lenders' clear obligation," Tsipras told reporters. "Τhe ball is no longer in our court."
Tsipras added that negotiations on debt relief were ongoing and were expected to continue until a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on May 22.
Asked whether he was considering a cabinet reshuffle, Tsipras ruled it out saying his priority was to speed up the government's work. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)
CHICAGO, June 19 Talks over boosting Illinois' lagging payments to Medicaid providers amid the state's budget impasse will continue past a Tuesday deadline initially set by a federal judge, an attorney said on Monday.
OTTAWA, June 19 Canada's finance minister said on Monday he had discussed with his provincial counterparts whether more actions are needed to ensure the stability of the country's housing market, and said that Home Capital appeared to be working through its challenges.