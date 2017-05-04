BERLIN May 4 Greece's international lenders are preparing possible debt relief measures for Athens for discussion by euro zone finance ministers, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The European Commission, the ESM euro zone rescue fund, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have prepared various debt measures in a document which will be sent to euro zone finance ministers for further discussion, the paper said, citing people familiar with the document.

One option in the document was for the ESM to take over loans paid out by the IMF. The advantage would be lower interest rates charged by the ESM.

Other options included extending debt maturities, and the ECB and national central banks sending profits made on Greek bonds to Athens, via national governments, Handelsblatt reported.

