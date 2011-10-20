BRUSSELS Oct 20 There is growing acceptance
among key euro zone member states that further private sector
involvement in reducing Greece's debt burden may have to be
forced, not voluntary, EU officials said on Thursday.
Several states want to see a much more significant reduction
in Greece's overall debt stock, which would require private
sector Greek bond holders contributing substantially more than
50 billion euros to the next aid package for Greece, the sources
said.
"Some countries are working under very agressive scenarios,"
one EU official said.
"Let's be serious, everybody knows that a 50 percent
haircut, as Germany is asking for, is not a voluntary move."
On July 21, private sector investors agreed to contribute 50
billion euros to reducing Greece's debt pile of around 360
billion euros via a debt buyback and swap agreement. But that is
now seen as insufficient to make Athens' debts sustainable in
the long-term.
"In July, we had a 50 billion contribution, with a 21
percent haircut," another source said. "The question is : what
should we do now? ... Well, some countries answer this by saying
we should go to much higher levels of private sector
involvement, whathever the banks decide to do."
(Writing by Luke Baker; reporting by Julien Toyer and Luke
Baker)