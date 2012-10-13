* Greece could buy back bonds with ESM money, use
privatisation cash
* Bank recapitalisation loans to Greece could be converted
into equity
By Jan Strupczewski
TOKYO, Oct 13 Euro zone officials are
considering new ways to reduce Greece's huge debts because
delays to reforms by Athens and continued recession have put the
target of a debt to GDP ratio of 120 percent in 2020 out of
reach, euro zone officials said.
A Greek debt sustainability analysis prepared by the
International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the
European Commission in March forecast Greek debt would rise to
164 percent of GDP in 2013 from around 160 percent in 2012 under
a baseline scenario assuming the Greek economy would stop
contracting next year.
But Greece now expects its economy to shrink by 3.8 percent
in 2013, its sixth consecutive year of contraction, boosting its
debt ratio to 179.3 percent.
"At the moment it looks like Greece's debt level will rise
to well above the target of 120 percent of GDP by 2020," ECB
Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen told the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper.
To bring it back towards the desired level in 2020, Greece
could organise voluntary buy-backs of its bonds, he said.
The country is currently locked in talks with its lenders on
a further set of cuts and reforms in order to obtain a new loan
tranche. A deal should be reached by the time EU leaders meet on
Oct. 18-19, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said in an
interview with the Sunday edition of daily Kathimerini.
Money for buy-backs could not come from the ECB, but it
could be lent by the European Stability Mechanism, for example,
one senior euro zone official, who was in Tokyo for the weekend
meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank,
said.
Because Greek bonds trade at very deep discounts, one euro
of money borrowed from the ESM, the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund, could reduce Greek debt by 1.5 euros, the official
said.
A second euro zone official said that while borrowing from
the ESM would in itself increase Greek debt, there was another
way to reduce it.
DEBT FOR EQUITY
"What could change the overall level of debt is that, at
some later stage, when banks can be directly recapitalised by
the ESM, we could convert some of the euro zone loans for bank
recapitalisation into equity and this could help the debt ratio,
but this is not going to happen before the end of next year,"
the second official said.
The euro zone's temporary bailout fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility, has already lent Greece 25 billion
euros to recapitalise banks, and 23 billion more is awaiting
disbursement.
The 48 billion euros would be a sizeable chunk of Greece's
total debt, currently estimated at around 330 billion euros.
Greek government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said several
options were on the table. "The ECB, which holds Greek
government bonds, could satisfy itself with lower interest rates
on those bonds," he told the Sunday edition of the Greek
Realnews newspaper.
"Or, it could agree to roll them over when these bonds
mature. Also, the recapitalisation of Greek banks could take
place directly through the ESM as is currently being considered
for Spain."
Another ECB Executive Board member, Benoit Coeure, said the
central bank would not consider rescheduling the Greek debt
portfolio it held -- a suggestion repeatedly made by Athens.
The second euro zone official said Athens could use proceeds
from the privatisation of state-owned assets to retire debt.
"The privatisation process is finally kicking in, the
structure is ready," the official said. "You could expect a few
billion euros from privatisation to buy back debt. This could
happen relatively quickly."
The debt sustainability analysis from March estimated Greek
privatisation revenues by 2020 at 45 billion euros, with 12
billion coming in 2012-2014.
The IMF is pushing for euro zone governments to restructure
the debt that Athens owes to them -- almost 53 billion euros
lent under Greece's first bailout programme and 14.4 billion
already disbursed under a second bailout.
The euro zone could also further lower interest on the loans
for the first programme, which now stands at 150 basis points,
or lengthen the loan maturities or increase the moratorium time
when interest does not have to be serviced.
But officials said there was little appetite among euro zone
countries for a restructuring of official sector loans to
Greece.
A senior Greek government official said the euro zone might
deem Greece's debt sustainable even if it is seen exceeding the
120-percent-of GDP target in 2020.
"The important thing is for the debt to be on a downward
trajectory," the finance ministry official told reporters in
Athens on condition of anonymity. " T he 120-percent number is not
cast in stone, there's nothing magical about it -- it won't be
the end of the world if in the end, the number is 116, 118 or
125 percent".
To help Greece return to growth, the euro zone and the IMF
are discussing giving Athens an extra two years to reach a
primary surplus of 4.5 percent of GDP, pushing back the date to
2016.
Greece has said two extra years would cost 13 billion to 15
billion euros and officials said the euro zone realises it will
need to come up with the money.
But no decision on the financing has been reached yet.