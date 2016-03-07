BRUSSELS, March 7 The head of the Eurogroup
Jeroen Dijsselbloem asked euro zone finance ministers meeting on
Monday to prepare to start talks on debt relief for Greece in
April, a euro zone official said.
Talks on the debt relief can only start once Greece's
lenders -- euro zone governments and the International Monetary
Fund -- agree that the country has delivered on reforms pledged
in August in exchange for cheap loans.
This reform assessment, called the first review, stalled in
February over details of the politically very difficult pension
reform and because of diverging views between the euro zone and
the IMF on how to make the economy and debt sustainable in the
longer term.
European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici told reporters before the ministerial meeting he
expected the ministers to decide on Monday to send the reform
review team back to Greece.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he would
support sending the team already this week. Two euro zone
officials, who asked not to be named, said the lenders'
representatives may set out already on Tuesday.
"The lenders mission will return to Athens on Tuesday," a
Greek government official said.
"Dijsselbloem told the euro zone finance ministers that they
should prepare for debt talks to start in April," a euro zone
source said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop)