Germany's Schaeuble rejects U.S. criticism of euro level
BERLIN, Feb 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday rejected criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration of the euro's exchange rate.
BRUSSELS, April 20 International lenders remain divided over whether Greece needs debt relief, because of different growth and fiscal performance assumptions made for the next decades, a senior EU official said ahead of a euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Friday.
"There are huge differences in attitudes towards debt-related measures between institutions, member states and the like, and the range is quite significant," the official said.
The review of the Greek bailout programme has dragged on for months partly because the International Monetary Fund and European Union cannot agree between themselves on some assumptions and scenarios of how the Greek economy might develop, and on when and how to carry out talks on the reduction of Greece's huge debt, the largest in the EU. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Jan Strupczewski)
BERLIN, Feb 3 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
TBILISI, Feb 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 2.9 percent in January in month-on-month terms after rising by 1.0 percent in December, the State Statistics Service said on Friday. Annual inflation in January was 3.9 percent. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Jan 17 Dec 16 Jan 16 to previous month +2.9 +1.0 +0.9 to previous year +3.9 +1.8 +5.6 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)