BRUSSELS Dec 21 Greece's euro zone lenders are
confident a solution can be found "shortly" on reactivating
short-term debt relief measures that were suspended after Athens
decided to make an unexpected payout to poor pensioners, a euro
zone source said on Wednesday.
"We are working constructively together with the
institutions and the Greek authorities towards finding a
solution as regards the implementation of short term debt
measures," the source said.
"We are confident that this can be finalised shortly," the
source added, speaking on condition of anonymity after a meeting
of euro zone diplomats in Brussels at which the Greek issue was
addressed.
Lenders said last week they were suspending a deal clinched
earlier this month to offer Greece short-term debt relief after
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would grant low-income
pensioners a pre-Christmas payout.
