BRIEF-EXIM Bank of China approves termination of Adama's share pledge agreement
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake
AMSTERDAM Oct 8 European countries should consider restructuring the Greek debt they hold if the country's financial burden proves to be unsustainable, an IMF executive director told a Dutch newspaper.
"A contribution from governments will then certainly be a topic of discussion," Dutch paper Het Financieele Dagblad quoted Menno Snel as saying in an interview published on Monday.
His comment highlights a key differences between the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - Greece's "troika" of lenders - over how to solve its debt crisis.
European officials told Reuters late last month that the IMF is pushing them to restructure debts Athens owes them, an uncomfortable prospect for leaders who find the idea of their governments taking losses on the debt politically unpalatable.
Europe would prefer to give Athens more time to get back on track with its fiscal programme.
Snel is one of the 24 executive board members at the IMF, representing the Netherlands and 12 other countries from central and eastern Europe, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle-East.
* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Interdealer broker NEX Group Plc, formerly known as Icap, has invested in a RSRCHXchange, a London-based startup that runs an online marketplace for research on stocks, as regulatory changes in Europe and pressure on asset management fees spur innovation in the equity research sector.
LONDON, Feb 23 Brussels airport is being prepared for a potential sale as one of its owners is planning an exit from Belgium's main hub, several people close to the matter said.