ATHENS, March 30 Greece has not given up on its aim to renegotiate its debt to render it viable, the country's deputy finance minister said on Monday as talks between Athens and its lenders on reforms to unlock aid continue.

"The government has not abandoned any claim regarding its aim to make the country's debt viable," Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told financial daily Naftemporiki.

