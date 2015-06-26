BERLIN, June 26 Greek debt will not fall to the
targets set out by creditors in 2012 because the country did not
implement the agreed reforms, but it is still sustainable under
two of three analysed scenarios, a debt sustainability analysis
showed.
The analysis, prepared for euro zone finance ministers to
help their financing-for-reforms discussions with Athens, says
that even in the worst scenario, the lenders would not have to
write off any loans.
Under a 2012 bailout agreement, Greece was to reach a
debt-to-GDP ratio of 124 percent in 2020 and in 2022 a
debt-to-GDP ratio substantially lower than 110 percent, down
from 175 percent now.
"It is clear that the policy slippages and uncertainties of
the last months have made the achievement of the 2012 targets
impossible under any scenario," the analysis, seen by Reuters,
said.
"The main factors behind the deterioration of the
Debt Sustainability Analysis are the worsening of economic
growth, the revised primary balance path, the lower
privatisation revenues and possible additional financial needs
for the banking sector," it said.
Under the revised forecast and the most optimistic scenario
that Athens implements all reforms, Greek is debt to fall to 124
percent only in 2022 from 172.8 pct in 2015.
If it implements the reforms only partially, Greek debt will
fall only to 135 percent in 2022 from 174.3 pct in 2015.
In the worst case, which the International Monetary Fund
sees as its "baseline", which means most likely, Greek debt
would fall only to 142.2 percent in 2022 from 176.7 percent in
2015.
The analysis stresses however, that focusing on the
debt-to-GDP ratio does not give an accurate picture of debt
sustainability and that this is better reflected by gross
financing needs of a country.
Measured like this, Greece has no sustainability problem in
any scenario, but would require help to improve the
sustainability, via for example an extension of maturities,
under the third, least favourable option.
"This gross financing need metric points to no
sustainability issues under the first two scenarios," the
document said.
"The gross financing needs remain well below 15 percent
threshold, a threshold mentioned in IMF guidance for
this criterion. Under this scenario, significant reprofiling of
the stock of debt and concessional lending terms would improve
sustainability," it said.
"Reprofiling of payment flows does not imply nominal
haircut or budgetary costs for creditors. This would also entail
further NPV gains for Greece, and strengthen the sustainability
of the Greek public debt in the long-run."
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)