ATHENS Dec 12 The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) aims to reprofile Greece's debt and smoothen servicing payments, its chief, Klaus Regling, said in a Greek newspaper on Saturday.

"There will not be any haircut and the Greek government seems to have understood that. We will aim to smoothen the profile of the debt. We all want Greece to become attractive for investors," he told Vima weekly. "If we manage to extend a little more the period of the already very low repayments, then we will attract investors."

The ESM chief added that the IMF would participate in the third Greek bailout program with a small amount, without giving any more details.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)