FRANKFURT, July 9 Any leeway to reprofile
Greece's debt is small, Germany's finance minister said on
Thursday, adding, however, that the IMF was correct in saying
that the country's debt was not sustainable without a haircut.
"Debt sustainability is not feasible without a haircut and I
think the IMF is correct in saying that," Wolfgang Schaeuble
told a conference in Frankfurt, before adding: "There cannot be
a haircut because it would infringe the system of the European
Union."
Schaeuble said that a reprofiling of debt was another
possibility 'if you cannot do a haircut' but that leeway to do
so was limited.
"I think the leeway we have ... is very low," he said,
adding that he was 'sceptical' much could be done.
