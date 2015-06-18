LUXEMBOURG, June 18 Euro zone officials have not
discussed the debt restructuring proposed by Greece because they
want Athens to first implement the reforms it promised in
exchange for loans it got from the euro zone, the head of euro
zone finance ministers said.
"We have not discussed this proposal, because the logical
order of things is that we first reach an agreement on the terms
of the agreement in terms of fiscal measures, reforms etc,
before we look into the future. This Greek proposal was part of
their vision of the future," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news
conference on Thursday.
Apart from a debt write off, Greece is asking in its debt
relief proposal that the euro zone lend it money to buy back 27
billion euros worth of Greek bonds held by the European Central
Bank, which carry a much higher yield than ESM loans.
But Dijsselbloem said any such new financing from the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- the euro zone bailout fund
-- could not be discussed now, unless there was a deal on a new,
third bailout for Greece.
"Any new money coming form the ESM would require
conditionality and this is what we call a programme, so I cannot
politically or legally envisage new funds from the ESM certainly
not without a programme and conditions," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)