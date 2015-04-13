(Adds FT report, quotes, background, EU official)
ATHENS, April 13 Greece denied on Monday a
report by the Financial Times that it was preparing for a debt
default if it did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end
of the month and said the negotiations were proceeding "swiftly"
towards a solution.
Athens has been kept afloat by bailouts totalling 240
billion euros from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund since 2010, but has not received any loans since
last August.
It is fast running out of cash and must strike a deal on
reforms with its lenders before further money is disbursed.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times
reported that Athens may withhold payments to the tune of 2.5
billion euros ($2.64 billion) to the IMF due in May and June, if
no agreement is struck. (on.ft.com/1zakKUZ)
"Greece ... is not preparing for any debt default and the
same goes for its lenders. Negotiations are proceeding swiftly
towards a mutually beneficial solution," Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' office said in a statement.
"What appears to rankle is that the Greek government is
determined to put an end to austerity policies."
The FT report said that in the short-term, a default would
almost certainly lead to the suspension of emergency European
Central Bank liquidity help for the Greek financial sector, the
closure of Greek banks, capital controls and wider economic
instability.
The newspaper said warning of a debt default may be a
negotiating tactic aimed at extracting the easiest possible
conditions from Greece's creditors.
Asked about the FT report, a senior EU official in Brussels
told Reuters: "I believe this reflects the divergence of views
within the current Greek government rather than an agreed
negotiation position and tactics."
Last Thursday a meeting of deputy finance ministers --
called the Euro Working Group -- gave Athens a six working-day
deadline to present a revised economic reform plan before euro
zone finance ministers meet on April 24 to decide whether to
unlock emergency funding to keep Greece afloat.
"April 24 will once again prove not to be the end of the
world," said the statement from Tsipras' office.
Earlier on Monday, European Commission Vice President Valdis
Dombrovskis told Reuters that Greece was not moving fast enough
to draw up and implement structural reforms and that there was
limited time to prevent it running out of cash.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
Editing by Gareth Jones)