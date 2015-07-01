ATHENS, July 1 The Greek government said on
Wednesday it had no plans to cut defence spending, appearing to
contradict a letter sent by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to
creditors a day earlier offering to "reduce the expenditure
ceiling for military spending".
Tsipras' office issued a one-sentence statement saying:
"There is not, there was not and there will never be a proposal
by the Greek government to cut defense spending."
It appeared to be a response to Greek media reports that the
junior partner in Tsipras' ruling coalition, led by Defence
Minister Panos Kammenos, was angry at the concession made in a
last-ditch bid to salvage a bailout deal.
Tsipras' letter, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, proposes to
"reduce the expenditure ceiling for military spending by 200
million euros in 2016 and 400 million euros in 2017 through a
targeted set of actions, including a reduction in headcount and
procurement."
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Matt
Robinson)