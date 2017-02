BERLIN, Sept 8 Greece's economy minister said he expects the country's budget deficit to be higher than the highly indebted country had agreed with international creditors, a German newspaper reported on Thursday.

Michalis Chrysochoidis told Stuttgarter Zeitung that Greece however still expects the so-called Troika mission to grant the next tranche of bailout aid.

"The deficit will be higher than agreed, but that is the recession's fault," adding that there should be no doubt that Athens will meet its reform commitments. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)