BERLIN, Sept 8 Greece's 2011 budget deficit will be wider than the amount agreed with international creditors as part of a bailout deal, a German newspaper reported the Greek economy minister as saying on Thursday.

Michalis Chrysochoidis told Stuttgarter Zeitung that Greece however still expects the so-called Troika mission of lenders to grant the next tranche of aid since the difference would not be so large.

"The deficit will be higher than agreed, but that is the recession's fault," he said, confirming what sources told Reuters last week. "Since many jobless are no longer paying into the social security funds, the budget must cover the shortfall."

"New measures should lower the deficit a bit, but it looks impossible we'll meet the original 7.6 percent target," Chrysochoidis said, adding that there should be no doubt Athens will meet its reform commitments.

"The problem is not a percentage point more or less. The Troika wants to see that we are making progress and tackling reform."

Greece is missing the fiscal and reform targets set out under the first, 110-billion euro bailout it obtained in May 2010, despite the spending cuts and tax hikes it took to comply.

Faced with the threat of its EU partners blocking an 8-billion euro bailout tranche due next month if it does not improve its performance, the country's socialist government pledged on Tuesday to step up long-promised budget cuts and asset sales.

Economic figures released on Thursday show austerity is stretching the economy to the limit, making it more and more difficult for the country to meet its 2011 budget deficit target of 7.6 percent of GDP, from 10.5 percent last year. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; editing by Ron Askew)