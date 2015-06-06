BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources says unit, debtor enter into purchase, sale agreement with Oxy USA
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing
ATHENS, June 6 A Greek government official on Saturday denied a media report that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had declined to take a phone call from Greek President Alexis Tsipras over Greece's ongoing debt crisis.
Reuters earlier reported that Juncker had refused to take the call on Saturday because Athens had not yet sent in reform proposals that it had promised for Thursday, meaning there was no basis on which to hold further discussions.
"It's not true," the Greek government official told Reuters.
The official added that Athens was still waiting for Greece's creditors to respond to its own recent proposal for a deal to end the months-long impasse.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Gavin Jones)
SAO PAULO, March 24 The Brazilian government has not discussed reinstating a financial transaction tax known as CPMF, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Friday, as it seeks additional sources of revenue to meet this year's fiscal target.