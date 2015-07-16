UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
COPENHAGEN, July 16 Denmark is willing to contribute to a bridging loan to Greece to stave off a potential default on ECB repayment next week as euro zone countries debate a third bailout deal, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
"The euro area has taken a large responsibility for Greece. Denmark is ready to help by supporting a short term EU loan for Greece in the interim," Denmark's finance minister Claus Frederiksen said in emailed comments to Reuters.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February