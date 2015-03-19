BRIEF-Nordson says co, Viking Merger, Vention and VMHI amend agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
ATHENS, March 19 Greek banks saw deposit outflows of about 300 million euros on Wednesday, the highest level in a single day since a Feb. 20 accord with euro zone partners that staved off a banking collapse, two senior Greek bankers familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
"The uncertainty over the lack of progress in negotiations and the negative newsflow has affected sentiment," one banker told Reuters. "It's not a huge amount but the worry is whether this is the start of a trend that could get worse."
About 16 billion euros left the Greek banking system in December and January on fears of a political crisis as parliament failed to elect a president, triggering snap elections that brought the leftist Syriza government to power.
The outflows continued in February but reversed course after the Feb.20 deal extending Greece's bailout by four months. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's parliament will on April 18 debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma brought by the main opposition party after he dismissed the respected finance minister, the national assembly said on Wednesday.