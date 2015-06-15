ATHENS, June 15 Greek banks saw deposit outflows of about 400 million euros ($449 million) on Monday as the pace of withdrawals picked up from last week after talks with the country's creditors over an aid-for reforms deal broke down on Sunday, bankers said.

Athens's tortuous talks with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over the last five months have fed uncertainty and fears that capital controls could be introduced, unnerving savers who have been withdrawing around 200-250 million euros daily from Greek banks in recent weeks. (1 US dollar = 0.8899 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)