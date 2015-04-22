ATHENS, April 22 Greece aims to have a 2.5
billion euro buffer from the transfer of state entities' cash
reserves at the central bank in order to cover any payment needs
until end May, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on
Wednesday.
"My target is 2.5 billion euros," Mardas said.
"I want this 2.5 billion euros to cover any needs that may
occur, I repeat, taking into account the worst case scenarios
and the needs for May," he told Star TV adding that he was
confident that Greece and its lenders would reach a deal.
Greece has been tapping into the cash reserves of such
entities through repo transactions. In a sign of how extreme the
financial constraints on the government have become, Athens on
Monday ordered state entities, to park idle cash at the central
bank.
Mardas said earlier that the state is still short of 350-400
million euros to cover its payment needs in April.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, George Georgiopoulos, Writing
by Renee Maltezou)