ATHENS, July 15 Greece might never have secured
an agreement on a third bailout from its creditors without
Washington's help, Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said
on Wednesday, as his government prepared for a crucial vote in
parliament on reform measures.
"I have to publicly thank the U.S. government and Mr.
(President Barack) Obama as without their help and persistence
that the deal has to include the debt issue and development
horizon we might have not succeeded," he said.
An International Monetary Fund study published on Tuesday
showed that Greece needs far more debt relief than European
governments have been willing to contemplate so far, as
fractious parties in Athens prepared to vote on a sweeping
austerity package demanded by their lenders.
