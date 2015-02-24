BRUSSELS Feb 24 Politicians in Europe need to stop blaming the European Union for problems in euro zone economies, the head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday.

"Eurosceptic parties are gaining ground because of false promises," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers, told the European Parliament. "Eurosceptic parties, they will say Brussels is to blame for everything. We have done nothing wrong. Other countries must support us but not have any demands or conditions."

"That is not going to work. We must also commit to each other." (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)