Rising yen bucks fundamentals, gives Japan a diplomatic breather
* Yen rises vs dollar despite widening US-Japan rate differential
BRUSSELS Feb 24 Euro zone countries are not discussing a hypothetical Greek exit from the euro zone and only non-euro member Britain has discussed it, the head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday.
"You've said a number of member states did prepare (for a Greek exit)," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a European Parliament member during a debate. "I only heard about one country where the cabinet had a meeting to talk about grexit and that was the British government."
"The Brits are as yet not a member of the Eurogroup. So no, it's not discussed, and it shows we have a very strong political commitment to keep the euro zone intact ... and to work together very strongly. I think that is key ...," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft, Jan Strupczewski; editing by Phil Blenkinsop)
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.