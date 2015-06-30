THE HAGUE, June 30 The chairman of the Eurogroup
said it was too late to extend Greece's existing bailout and
that the country's stance towards its creditors and euro zone
partners would have to change before a new programme could be
agreed.
Speaking on Tuesday evening after an emergency conference
call between the currency bloc's finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said the council would meet again on Wednesday to
discuss fresh proposals that Greece would be submitting.
"The political stance of the Greek government doesn't appear
to have changed," he said.
But Dijsselbloem, who is Dutch finance minister, said any
request for a new plan by Greece would only be considered after
any referendum called by Greece's government and that any new
programme might impose tougher conditions than before.
(Reporting By Toby Sterling, writing by Thomas Escritt)