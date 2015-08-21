AMSTERDAM Aug 21 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem urged Greece on Friday to hold elections as soon as possible to avoid delays in implementing the country's third bailout package.

"I hope that they are as quick as possible so that the least possible amount of time is wasted," he told journalists in The Hague. "I think the intention of Prime Minister Tsipras is to get a more stable government." (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dominic Evans)