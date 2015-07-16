BERLIN, July 16 The president of the Eurogroup said on Thursday that he would like discussions about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone to stop.

"I would certainly be very happy if the talk about Grexit could stop and we could talk about getting Greece back on track and that's what we aim to do with this programme," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said after meeting with politicians from the Social Democrat (SPD) party in Berlin. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Scot W. Stevenson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)