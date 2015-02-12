BRUSSELS Feb 12 Reaching a deal on Greece's
emergency financing will be possible at the technical level, but
a political agreement with the country's new leftist-led
government will be "very difficult" the chairman of euro zone
finance ministers said on Thursday.
"I am optimistic that we will have an outcome on the
technical process because I think that is a matter of simply
comparing different measures and content of the programme (and
Syriza's programme)," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters as he
left an EU leaders summit.
"I am very cautious on the political side. It is going to be
very difficult. It is going to take time. Don't get your hopes
up yet," he said.
