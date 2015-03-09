BRUSSELS, March 9 Greece must stop wasting time
and start discussions with its international creditors on
completing its bailout programme and implementing reforms, the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
on Monday.
The new left-wing Greek government is running out of money
but cannot count on more loans from the euro zone or the
International Monetary Fund unless it starts implementing
reforms agreed to with creditors by the previous government.
"We stand ready to support Greece further if they continue
on the reform path," Dijsselbloem told reporters on entering the
ministerial meeting that will discuss Greece.
"The talks about the programme and the reforms that are
needed should restart very, very quickly. We are losing too much
time. Since the last Eurogroup little has been done in terms of
further talks, in terms of further implementation and the key
issue now is not to waste any more time," he said.
(Reporting By Ingrid Melander, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop)