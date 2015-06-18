UPDATE 1-Speculators boost U.S. dollar bets for 3rd week -CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds data, quote, table) March 24 Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the third straight week, pushing net longs to their highest since Jan. 31, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters showed. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $18.44 billion in the week ended March 21, up from $17.59 billion the previous week. The value of the dollar has decreased since Tuesday, the last da