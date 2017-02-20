Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
BRUSSELS Feb 20 The next disbursement of financial aid to Greece from its euro zone lenders may not be imminent as talks are still complicated, the head of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday, adding that the target was to secure a deal as soon as possible.
"There is still a lot of work to do," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers in Brussels.
"I want to temper expectations. There is no need for a disbursement in March, April or May," he said. Greece will need new funds to pay its debt by July.
Dijsselbloem added that he hoped that a deal on Greek reforms and on the next disbursement can be reached "as soon as possible", but declined to answer a question on whether the next loan will hinge on the participation of the International Monetary Fund to the bailout.
This is a condition imposed by Germany, although the IMF has not yet decided on its role in the Greek bailout. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.