BRIEF-Instinet agrees to purchase Blockcross ATS from State Street
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who plays a key role in the Greek talks, expected a "deal on the full completion of the second review" at the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg next week, his spokesman told Reuters.
A conclusion of the so-called second review of the 86 billion euros ($96 billion) bailout would include the unblocking of new loans for Athens, which are needed to pay debts due in July. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Instinet - Instinet will operate ATS using same Blockcross team, who will join Instinet's office in Boston
* Clairvest reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.